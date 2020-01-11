Nine dead, flights canceled, power out as winter storms hit the U.S.

At least nine people died, more than 1,000 flights were canceled and hundreds of thousands were without power in seven states on Saturday as a massive winter storm system dumped snow, freezing rain and hail from Texas to Michigan.
