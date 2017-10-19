Breaking News
NioCorp CEO Mark Smith Increases His Personal Stake in NioCorp in Order to Accelerate the Company's Current Elk Creek Project Finance Efforts

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NioCorp Developments Ltd. (“NioCorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) (FSE:BR3) announces that CEO and Executive Chairman Mark Smith is increasing his personal stake in the Company by providing USD $180,000 in funding under an existing credit facility with the Company in order to accelerate NioCorp’s ongoing Elk Creek project finance efforts.

The funding from Mr. Smith is being provided under a previously disclosed credit facility between Mr. Smith and the Company.

“The effort to secure project financing sufficient to move the Elk Creek Project to a construction start is progressing well, but we want to accelerate and intensify those efforts, and this funding will help the Company in this regard,” said Joseph A. Carrabba, Lead Director of NioCorp’s Board and a director of Newmont Mining Company, TimkenSteel Company, and Aecon Group, Inc.  “The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Smith for his continuing and unshakeable commitment to the success of this Company and the Elk Creek Project.”

For More Information:  Contact Jim Sims, VP of External Affairs, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 303-503-6203, [email protected]

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy (“HSLA”) steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications.  Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance.  Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells.  Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this document.  Certain statements contained in this document may constitute forward-looking statements, including but not limited to potential future production at the Elk Creek Project, anticipated products to be produced at the Elk Creek Project, the future critical and strategic nature of niobium and scandium, anticipated costs of production at the Elk Creek Project being competitive, and anticipated competitive advantages. Such forward-looking statements are based upon NioCorp’s reasonable expectations and business plan at the date hereof, which are subject to change depending on economic, political and competitive circumstances and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause NioCorp’s plans or prospects to change include risks related to the Company’s ability to operate as a going concern; risks related to the Company’s requirement of significant additional capital; changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes in economic valuations of the Project, such as Net Present Value calculations, changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp’s projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. NioCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

