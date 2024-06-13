Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Florida Chapter of NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations is pleased to announce the election of the following individuals to serve on the Board of Directors for the 2024-2025 program year:

President – Callie Tomasso, Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A, Dycom Industries, Inc.

– Callie Tomasso, Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A, Dycom Industries, Inc. Treasurer – Calene Candela, Vice President, Investor Relations, Ryder System, Inc.

– Calene Candela, Vice President, Investor Relations, Ryder System, Inc. Membership Co-Chair – Mike Gallentine, Senior Consultant, Boldsquare

– Mike Gallentine, Senior Consultant, Boldsquare Membership Co-Chair – Charlotte Murnan, Investor Relations Analyst III, EnerSys

– Charlotte Murnan, Investor Relations Analyst III, EnerSys Programs Chair – Christine Cannella, Venture Partner, Blue Sky Capital VC

– Christine Cannella, Venture Partner, Blue Sky Capital VC Communications & Technology Chair – Fabiane Goldstein, Founder and CEO, FG-IR

– Fabiane Goldstein, Founder and CEO, FG-IR Sponsorship Co-Chair – Al Aneja, CEO, VendorGroup

– Al Aneja, CEO, VendorGroup Sponsorship Co-Chair – Jack Hensley, Director of Partnerships, Workiva

– Jack Hensley, Director of Partnerships, Workiva Director, Past President – Kristie Waugh, Sr. Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A, Raymond James Financial

– Kristie Waugh, Sr. Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A, Raymond James Financial Area Directors :

: Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Area – Samantha Swerdlin, Managing Member, Partes Capital Advisors

Tampa Area – Jack Huddleston, Manager, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance, Zscaler

In addition, the following chapter members will serve as Committee Members:

Programs Committee – Christin Armacost, Manager, Investor Relations, Sportradar

– Christin Armacost, Manager, Investor Relations, Sportradar Programs Committee – Bonnie Bishop, Executive Director, Investor Relations, The Baldwin Group

– Bonnie Bishop, Executive Director, Investor Relations, The Baldwin Group Communications & Technology Committee – Elsa Ballard, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications, World Kinect

“Thank you to the 2023-2024 Board of Directors who helped lead a successful program year. I want to especially thank out-going directors Tabitha Zane, Michael McCarthy, and Neal Goldstein. It has been a distinct honor to lead the NIRI Florida Board as president over the past three terms,” said Kristie Waugh, outgoing NIRI Florida Board President. “I am excited to transition to a new role in the Board and look forward to supporting Callie and the rest of the NIRI Florida Chapter in the coming year.”

“I am thrilled to step into my new role as President of the NIRI Florida Chapter,” said incoming NIRI Florida Board President, Callie Tomasso. “My commitment is to continue fostering an environment where investor relations professionals can thrive through access to unparalleled resources, networking opportunities, and professional development. I look forward to working with our talented board and dedicated members to advance our shared goals and enhance the professional landscape of investor relations.”

NIRI Florida Chapter is a dynamic community of Investor Relations (IR) practitioners from public corporations, consulting firms, and financial services companies based in or operating within Florida. Our chapter serves as a vital resource for Investor Relations Officers, Financial Reporting experts, SEC Compliance professionals, and CFOs. We offer a series of insightful programs that address the current practices and challenges faced by today’s investor relations professionals. These programs are hosted both in major cities across Florida and virtually, ensuring accessibility for all NIRI Florida members. For more information, visit our website at www.niriflorida.org and follow us on LinkedIn at NIRI Florida .

NIRI The Association for Investor Relations (NIRI) was founded in 1969 and is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communicating among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world with more than 2,800 members representing over 1,350 publicly held companies and more than $7 trillion in stock market capitalization.