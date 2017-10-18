NIRI San Diego Announces its Board of Directors for the 2017-2018 Program Season

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The San Diego Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute today announced the election of its board of directors for the 2017-2018 year. A professional organization comprised of investor relations and corporate communications professionals, NIRI San Diego is dedicated to advancing the practice of Investor Relations by providing educational events, resources, mentorship and networking with the broad professional community.

“The role of investor relations has evolved significantly to keep pace with the demands of the rapidly changing public markets and new technology influencing communications with stakeholders – the function has never been more important within publicly held companies or those seeking an IPO,” said Jason Spark, president of NIRI San Diego. “Our slate of recently elected board members is comprised of experienced and well-connected professionals who I can already tell are extremely motivated to deliver high caliber programs for the upcoming year, invigorate the San Diego investor relations community, and create life-long contacts within their profession.”

San Diego is home to approximately 80 public companies, generating increasing demand for investor relations and corporate communications support. The new officers are comprised of highly regarded investor relations and corporate communications professionals and valued service providers, all with a rich history supporting the investor relations needs of public companies.

Incoming members of the 2017-2018 NIRI San Diego board of directors are:

President – Jason Spark (Managing Director, Canale Communications)

Vice President-Secretary – Brigitte Porte (Sr. Coordinator, Corporate Communications, Ionis Pharmaceuticals)

Vice President-Treasurer – Chris Burton (Director, Investor Relations, Halozyme Therapeutics)

Vice President-Communications – Jessica Dyas (Account Manager, Canale Communications)

Vice President-Sponsorship – Michael Goedecke (Senior Sales Director, Issuer Solutions, Broadridge)

Vice President-Programs – Steve Kunszabo (Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Organovo)

Vice President-Membership – Trey Anderson (Senior Director, Nasdaq)

Rock Stars of IR Roundtable to take place on November 14

What separates a good IR program from a great IR program? A good investor day from a stellar investor day? How can a presentation or quarterly conference compel shareholders to say, “Wow, that was impressive!” NIRI San Diego will host a Rock Stars of IR Roundtable titled: Secrets Behind Best in Class IR Programs: IROs Tell All on November 14 at Mintz Levin, San Diego. These IROs are willing to share secrets about what it takes to reach the next level with their IR programs. Guest speakers include Agnes Lee, ResMed; Carol Cox, Nuvasive; Juliet Cunningham, Alere; Jim Mazzola, Halozyme. To register and find more information, click here.

About NIRI San Diego

The San Diego Chapter of NIRI represents the majority of the publicly held corporations in San Diego, as well as many emerging companies and related service providers. The mission of our organization is to advance the practice of investor relations, communicate the value investor relations adds to public companies, and meet the growing professional development needs of our members. The NIRI San Diego chapter is one of over 30 chapters worldwide. Information about upcoming programs for the San Diego Chapter can be found on the chapter’s website at www.nirisd.org.

About NIRI

Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world with more than 3,300 members representing over 1,600 publicly held companies and $9 trillion in stock market capitalization.

Contact:

NIRI Vice President-Communications

Jessica Dyas

[email protected]

619-322-5969