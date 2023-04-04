CINCINNATI, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nishtech, a global digital experience and ecommerce agency, today announced it has officially become a BigCommerce Agency Partner. As a member of the BigCommerce Partner Program, Nishtech will now be able to offer clients innovative, scalable, and secure ecommerce solutions powered by BigCommerce, a leading open SaaS commerce platform for fast-growing and established brands.

“We’re excited to expand our ecommerce solution offering by joining forces with the most trusted commerce solution provider on the market,” said Suresh Devanan, Founder and CEO of Nishtech. “BigCommerce offers the power and flexibility that allows us to provide modern ecommerce experiences to clients of all sizes.”

Nishtech is a full-service digital agency that provides expertise in the areas of ecommerce and digital experience solution implementation and development. We have extensive expertise delivering personalized ecommerce experiences for our clients that drive conversions. By partnering with BigCommerce, Nishtech can help clients that are seeking a SaaS ecommerce solution deliver the feature-rich commerce websites their customers expect.

“At BigCommerce, our core focus is providing our merchants access to all the tools and services they need to build, innovate on and grow – and that includes introducing them to industry-leading agencies like Nishtech,” said Daniel Fertig, global director of agency partnerships at BigCommerce. “I’m excited to welcome such a talented and well-respected agency into the BigCommerce partner program, and look forward to working with them to bring additional value to BigCommerce merchants seeking a top-notch website experience.”

Tens of thousands of BigCommerce merchants look to the platform’s robust agency partner ecosystem for support in creating differentiated shopping experiences to fuel their growth. Therefore, BigCommerce Agency Partners are carefully selected on the basis of offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service.

About Nishtech

Nishtech is a global digital experience and ecommerce agency that specializes in delivering innovative, scalable, and secure digital and ecommerce solutions. Nishtech has extensive experience utilizing a collaborative project approach with clients to develop rich, personalized connected experiences that drive business growth and perfect their digital presence. For more information on Nishtech and how we can help turn digital expectations into reality, please visit us at nishtech.com .

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

