Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2021 TITAN

2021 Nissan TITAN The top-of-the-line TITAN Platinum Reserve is distinguished on the exterior by its 20×8-inch dark chrome-like wheels, Chrome grille surround and chrome mesh grille, two-tone paint on the body sides and two-tone painted overfenders.

Now in its second year, new-generation TITAN offers the most standard power, safety and technology features in class1

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2021 Nissan TITAN is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide with a starting MSRP2 of $36,550 for the TITAN King Cab 4×2 S model.

Equipped with a standard 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 with best-in-class 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque3, standard Nissan Safety Shield ® 360 technology and a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen, the 2021 TITAN offers the most standard power, safety and technology features in its class1.

Every 2021 TITAN comes standard with America’s Best Truck Warranty4, featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5-years/100,000-miles, whichever comes first (includes basic and powertrain coverage).

When things get busy at work or at home, the available, class-exclusive5 Nissan Concierge provides owners 24-hour access to a live assistant at the push of a button. With Nissan Concierge, which is available through NissanConnect Services, assistants can help with a range of tasks like restaurant reservations, appointment scheduling, wake up calls and even personal shopping for event tickets or a special gift.

For buyers looking for an even higher level of performance and capability, the TITAN XD fits the bill. Built on a unique frame and chassis, TITAN XD has an extended 151.6-inch wheelbase – about 15 inches longer than TITAN models (Crew Cab comparison) and 6.5-foot bed.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices2 for the 2021 Nissan TITAN King Cab:

TITAN S King Cab 4×2 $36,550 USD TITAN SV King Cab 4×2 $40,390 USD TITAN S King Cab 4×4 $39,780 USD TITAN SV King Cab 4×4 $43,620 USD TITAN PRO-4X King Cab 4×4 $48,070 USD

Destination and Handling $1,595.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices2 for the 2021 Nissan TITAN Crew Cab:

TITAN S Crew Cab 4×2 $39,280 USD TITAN SV Crew Cab 4×2 $42,730 USD TITAN SL Crew Cab 4×2 $54,530 USD TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×2 $56,040 USD TITAN S Crew Cab 4×4 $42,410 USD TITAN SV Crew Cab 4×4 $45,860 USD TITAN PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 $50,290 USD TITAN SL Crew Cab 4×4 $57,760 USD TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×4 $59,280 USD

Destination and Handling $1,595.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices2 for the 2021 Nissan TITAN XD Crew Cab 4×4:

TITAN XD S Crew Cab 4×4 $45,030 USD TITAN XD SV Crew Cab 4×4 $48,770 USD TITAN XD PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 $54,520 USD TITAN XD SL Crew Cab 4×4 $59,070 USD TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×4 $62,310 USD

Destination and Handling $1,595.

All TITAN models are assembled at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mississippi, with engines sourced from Nissan’s Powertrain Assembly Plant in Decherd, Tennessee.

For more information on the 2021 TITAN and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit NissanNews.com .

1. Ward’s Segmentation. 2021 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Based on Standard Horsepower and Torque. Horsepower and Torque figures based on Premium Fuel Only. Technology refers to advanced vehicle features including driver assistance systems and connectivity, comfort, and convenience features. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer websites.

2. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,595.

3. Ward’s Segmentation. 2021 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Horsepower and Torque figures based on Premium Fuel Only. Based on Standard Horsepower. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer websites.

4. Claim based on years/mileage (whichever occurs first) covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage. Ward’s in-market Large Pickup Segmentation and Small Pickup Segmentation v. 2021 TITAN. Nissan’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage excludes tires, corrosion coverage and federal and California emission performance and defect coverage. Other terms and conditions also apply. See dealer for complete warranty details. Warranty claim is current at time of publication.

5. Wards Segmentation. 2021 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Available feature. Use feature only when safe and legal. Subscription and service required. Subject to third party service availability. For more information see www.nissanusa.com/connect/legal . Based on manufacturer websites.

