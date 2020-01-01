Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn to hold press conference on Jan. 8: lawyer

Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on Jan. 8, a lawyer for Ghosn said on Wednesday, two days after abruptly arriving from Japan, where he was under house arrest and accused of financial misconduct.
