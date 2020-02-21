Nissan, Honda delay restart of some China plants due to coronavirus

Japanese automakers on Friday delayed the restart of plants in China near the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in compliance with local directives, raising the risk of further supply disruptions that could affect global car production.
