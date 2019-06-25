Nissan says to postpone talks on deepening alliance, focus on recovery

Nissan Motor Co will postpone talks with French partner Renault on deepening their alliance and instead focus on its own recovery, Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said on Tuesday, signaling no quick-fix for the strained automaking partnership.
Related Articles
Poarch Band of Creek Indians Celebrates Alabama 200 with Concert Featuring Mac McAnally & John Paul White
7 mins ago
Shareholder Alert: Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Eros International PLC – EROS – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Claims on Behalf of Eros Investors
1 hour ago