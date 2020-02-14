Nissan shares tumble to ten-and-a-half year low after earnings rout

Shares of Nissan Motor Co fell to their lowest in 10-1/2 years on Friday, tumbling nearly 10% after the struggling Japanese automaker cut its annual profit forecast and said it would not pay a dividend in the second half.
