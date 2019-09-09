Nissan to discuss Saikawa successors at meeting on Monday: source

Nissan Motor Co’s nominating committee will discuss potential successors for Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa at a meeting on Monday, after he privately signaled his readiness to resign, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
