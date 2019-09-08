Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said he wanted to “pass the baton” to the next generation as soon as possible, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday, as speculation mounted he could announce his resignation from the troubled automaker.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Nissan’s Saikawa says he wants to ‘pass the baton’ as soon as possible: Nikkei - September 8, 2019
- British Airways pilots ground planes in unprecedented 48-hour strike - September 8, 2019
- UK PM prepares plan to legally stop Brexit extension: The Telegraph - September 8, 2019