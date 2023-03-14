BRISBANE, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nitrase Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company deploying its NITROME platform to build a pipeline of therapies targeting nitrases, a new class of enzymes discovered in-house that are involved in a broad variety of diseases, today announced the acceptance of an abstract on the role of enzymatic nitration in oncology for poster presentation at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 14-19, 2023 in Orlando, FL.

Poster details:

Title: Enzymatic nitration in oncology Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Identification of Molecular Targets 1 Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Poster Section 17 Abstract Number: 3941

The full abstract is available on the AACR Online Itinerary Planner, https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828.

About Nitrase Therapeutics, Inc.

Nitrase Therapeutics is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company deploying its unique NITROME platform to unlock the therapeutic potential of nitrases, a new class of enzymes that it discovered, to develop a pipeline of therapies against a broad range of diseases. The medicines that Nitrase Therapeutics is developing will target these enzymes and potentially help slow or halt the progression of numerous diseases in which nitrases and nitro-substrates play a role, including Parkinson’s, cancer, immunological and fibrotic diseases. Nitrase Therapeutics (under the former name Nitrome Biosciences) has been widely recognized and has won multiple awards including the prestigious Target Advancement grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF). Nitrase Therapeutics is located in Brisbane, CA, and its investors include Sofinnova Partners, AbbVie Ventures, Dementia Discovery Fund, Bristol Myers Squibb, Mission Bay Capital and Alexandria Venture Investments. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nitrasetx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Aljanae Reynolds

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

Alexandra Santos

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com