Nitrile Gloves Market to hit USD 42 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Nitrile Gloves Industry is anticipated to register 8.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 due to surging product consumption in the healthcare and food & beverages sectors.

The nitrile gloves market value is projected to reach USD 42 billion by 2028 , according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growth in the healthcare sector coupled with rising healthcare expenditure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will fuel the industry expansion.

Food-grade segment are expected to obtain a considerable market share during the forecast timeframe owing to their various usage in food handling applications. Owing to their ability to prevent contamination and reduce the possibility of breaking, nitrile gloves are regarded as the safest material for handling food. These gloves are used for cleaning and are the toughest material for food handling, thus demand from the food processing industry is projected to increase.

Nitrile gloves industry from aggressively textured gloves is expected to hold more than 28% revenue share by 2028. This is owing to its numerous applications in the automotive, construction, metal, and industrial industries. The ability to deliver exceptional grip to grasp and fit even small things, such as nuts and bolts, underpins the acceptance of aggressively textured gloves in such domains.

Some major findings of the nitrile gloves market report include:

Powder-free nitrile gloves will observe higher market penetration owing to regulations on powdered gloves for certain applications.

Growing medical & healthcare industry is contributing to the rising consumption of medical-grade nitrile gloves.

High stability in holding small objects and tools are among the major factors driving the demand for micro-roughened gloves.

Safety concerns for workers in the pharmaceutical industry will foster the business landscape.

Growing healthcare expenditure and industrial growth in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific to propel regional product demand.

Nitrile gloves market from pharmaceutical segment is estimated to witness 9.3% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Nitrile gloves are used in the pharmaceutical industry to protect the product from contamination and workers from exposure to chemical hazards. The growing pharmaceutical industry along with rising concerns for the protection of workers from chemical hazards will augment the business revenue.

Asia Pacific nitrile gloves market will observe impressive growth over the projected timeline due to significant developments in the regional economy. Asia Pacific has witnessed rapid industrialization over the past few years owing to which the demand for nitrile gloves has grown higher than ever. This region has emerged as a profitable option for leading manufacturers since they aim to explore untapped prospects across developing nations.

Major market players operating in the nitrile gloves industry include Ansell, Top Glove Corp., Hartalega, Adenna LLC, Globus Group, Sri Trang Gloves Thailand (STGT), Semperit, YTY Group, Ammex, Avantor, and Dipped Products PLC.

