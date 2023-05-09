Popularity of Nitro Cocktails Rising Rapidly Due to Nitrogen’s Unique Twist on Classic Cocktails with Creamy & Frothy Texture

Rockville, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consumer demand for new products is rising, along with continuously changing drinking habits and consumer behavior, which is fueling the consumption of nitro cocktails.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per this latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global nitro cocktails market is expected to garner US$ 102.7 million by 2033, expanding at a high-value CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Nitrogen gas is added to beverages to give them a distinctive texture and flavor. Under high pressure, nitrogen gas is added to a beverage during this procedure, resulting in small bubbles that give the beverage a silky and creamy texture.

Market expansion is being driven by the fast-rising demand for beverages that are ready to drink. In addition, the demand for healthy and low-sugar beverages is growing as a result of consumers’ growing health awareness.

Additionally, adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles has been encouraged by rapid urbanization, rising middle-class population, and growing number of youths in developing economies, which has increased the demand for ready-to-drink beverages with nitro infusions.

As the demand for unique and visually appealing cocktails continues to grow, the market for nitro cocktails is expected to continue expanding rapidly. However, it is worth noting that the use of nitrogen gas can be potentially dangerous if not handled properly; so it is important for bartenders and establishments to take proper safety precautions when preparing and serving nitro cocktails.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global nitro cocktails market is valued at US$ 21.9 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for nitro cocktails is projected to increase at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 102.7 million by the end of 2033.

The market in China is projected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecasted time frame (2023 to 2033).

The market in the United Kingdom is forecasted to expand at 14.9% CAGR through 2033.

Market Competition

The market for nitro cocktails is still relatively small but is growing rapidly. More and more bars and restaurants across the world are adding nitro cocktails to their menus, and some companies are even producing pre-made nitro cocktails that can be purchased in stores. In addition, there are now specialized nitro cocktail machines that bars and restaurants can use to create their own unique nitro cocktail creations.

To entice consumers around the world, both small and large firms are launching cutting-edge products and broadening their product lines. The demand for the product is also very strong, particularly among millennials, according to several beverage makers who use nitro technology.

The widespread presence of major market participants and their dedication to keeping up with the developments in such cocktails supplied by the developed market. The competitive landscape for the nitro cocktails market is diverse and highly fragmented, with numerous small and large players vying for market share.

Cruise Beverages announced the debut of a new range of Nitro-infused CBD Craft drinks in February 2021. These really useful drinks provide a substitute for alcoholic beverages. They are designed to improve focus and aid individuals in managing stress and anxiety without causing a spike in sugar levels or hangover-like symptoms.

Left Hand Brewing Company, a pioneer in nitro-infused beer, announced in 2019 the expansion of the nitro cocktail market with the launch of nitro-infused canned cocktails. The company’s range includes a nitro-infused Whiskey Lemonade and a nitro-infused Vodka Soda.

In 2021, Molson Coors Beverage Company expanded its nitro-infused cocktail range by introducing a new line of canned cocktails, including a nitro-infused Moscow Mule and a nitro-infused Margarita.

Companies Profiled

FUNKIN Cocktails

Straight Away Cocktails

Mocktail Beverages, Inc.

Bacardi Limited

Manchester Drinks Company Ltd.

SHANGHAI BACCHUS LIQUOR CO.

Brown-Forman

Pernod Ricard

Asahi Group Holdings

Key Segments of Nitro Cocktails Industry Research

By Type : Malt-based Spirit-based Wine-based

By Packaging : Cans Bottles

By Distribution Channel : Online Supermarkets Liquor Stores

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



What differences can the Nitro Cocktails market report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the Nitro Cocktails market and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the Nitro Cocktails market

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key Nitro Cocktails markets

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global nitro cocktails market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (malt-based, spirit-based, wine-based), packaging (cans, bottles), and distribution channel (online, supermarkets, liquor stores), across five major regions of the world.

