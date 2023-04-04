Finalists Announced and Online Voting Now Open!

Millburn, New Jersey, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Twenty-six New Jersey high school students have been selected as finalists for their original music and lyrics featuring powerful peer-to-peer messages about substance use, misuse and prevention for the 2023 Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition organized by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ).

The competition, sponsored by 95.9 WRAT, is a great opportunity for teens to have a platform to promote their music and be peer leaders by inspiring other teens to live a healthy substance-free lifestyle.

“The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is excited to have another group of talented New Jersey high school students participating in the 19th annual Your Song! Your Voice! competition,” said Angelo Valente, PDFNJ’s Executive Director. “Each year I am so impressed by these teens utilizing their talent in sharing these substance use prevention songs, that will hopefully inspire and reach their peers with the messages they convey.”

The 26 finalists, comprised of 20 solo and group entries, will be featured during the virtual Prevention Concert on April 25th on ShoutDownDrugs.com and the winners will be announced live on air on 95.9 FM WRAT at 6:40 p.m. immediately following the concert. The first-place winner will receive a $5,000 music contract, and the second and third-place winners to receive $3,000 and $2,000 music contracts respectively.

“The WRAT is excited to be part of the Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey competition again this year,” said Jimmy Steal, Vice President of Brand and Content, 95.9 WRAT. “We look forward to being a part of the competition and are proud to work with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.”

The public will be able to vote for their favorite Your Song! Your Voice! finalists at ShoutDownDrugs.com from now until April 24th when the voting closes at midnight. A panel of judges will cast their vote, and the vote totals from this period of online voting will be combined with judges’ to determine the winners.

Best known for its statewide anti-drug advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception the Partnership has garnered 217 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

New Jersey Shout Down Drugs 2023 Finalists

Atlantic County

Alaina Joseph – “Simple”

CITY: Somers Point

SCHOOL: Chartertech High School of the Performing Arts

Nathanael Gaw – “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”

CITY: Mays Landing

SCHOOL: Atlantic County Institute of Technology

MatthewDiTizio – “Revealed”

CITY: Egg Harbor Township

SCHOOL: Egg Harbor Township High School

Bergen County

Hassan “Sani” Oats – “You’ve Had Enough”

CITY: Hasbrouck Heights

SCHOOL: Hasbrouck Heights High School

Cumberland County

William Cao and Moesharlynn Torto, Chaos in Control – “Back & Forth”

CITY: Vineland

SCHOOL: Vineland High School

Judah Walters – “Scared of the Dark”

CITY: Vineland

SCHOOL: Vineland High School



Essex County

Arushi Vadlamani – “Angel’s’Wung”

CITY: Maplewood

SCHOOL: Columbia High School

Arabella Egan – “Facades”

CITY: Montclair

SCHOOL: Montclair High School

Ambrose Amory – “Found A Way”

CITY: Roselle

SCHOOL: The Raymond J. Lesniak High School

Gloucester County

Emmanuel Antonelli – “Dosage”

CITY: Gloucester Township

SCHOOL: Camden County Technical School

Mercer County

Garrett Gonzalez – “Everything Ends”

CITY: Hamilton

SCHOOL: Nottingham High School

Daniella Conte – “Just Say No”

CITY: Hamilton

SCHOOL: Steinert High School

Varsha Gireesh – “Addicted”

CITY: West Windsor

SCHOOL: High School North

Jordan Wilson – “Intervention Intentions”

CITY: Lawrence Township

SCHOOL: Lawrence High School

Monmouth County

Leela Kumar– “Passion On Its Own”

CITY: Howell

SCHOOL: Howell High School



Morris County

Tina LaRosa– “Wasted”

CITY: East Hanover

SCHOOL: Hanover Park High School

Ocean County

Sebastian Fuentes, Anthony Gualano, Ryan Kashuck and Ryan King, Big Toe and The Rest of ‘Em – “Bernie

CITY: Toms River

SCHOOL: Grunin Performing Arts Academy

Mason Davis– “Alice”

CITY: Toms River

SCHOOL: Grunin Performing Arts Academy

Alex Delgado, Enzo Pimenta and Milana Tirondola, A.E.M.– “Serious”

CITY: Toms River

SCHOOL: Grunin Performing Arts Academy

Passaic County

Jade Parker– “Pressure”

CITY: Paterson

SCHOOL: Rosa L. Parks Fine and Performing Arts High School

