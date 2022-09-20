FOLSOM, NJ, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco

NJ Publication Names Marissa Travaline to its list of “Best 50 Women in Business”

FOLSOM, NJ, September 20, 2022 – SJI (NYSE:SJI) is pleased to announce that Marissa Travaline, Vice President, Customer Experience, SJI, has been named a 2022 “Best 50 Women in Business” Honoree by NJBIZ.

The NJBIZ “Best 50 Women in Business” program recognizes women professionals throughout New Jersey who have significantly impacted the state’s business landscape. Travaline leads customer experience operations for SJI across its two utility subsidiaries, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas. Together, the utilities serve more than 700,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers.

“Throughout her tenure at SJI, Marissa’s steadfast leadership and determination have enabled us to expand upon our definition of success and what we are capable of as an organization,” said Mike Renna, President, and CEO, SJI. “I am thrilled to see her recognized and look forward to witnessing her continued impact on our state and region.”

In 2005, Travaline joined SJI as a lobbyist and policy analyst to enhance the company’s statewide government relations efforts. She advanced through several managerial and professional roles until ultimately being appointed Vice President of Communications and Customer Experience in 2018. In 2020, Travaline assumed her current position as Vice President, Customer Experience. In addition to her role at SJI, Travaline serves as a member of the Community Food Bank of New Jersey Egg Harbor Township’s Advisory Board, a director of the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors, and a trustee of the AtlantiCare Regional Health Services Board of Trustees.

