The New Jersey Attorney General’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is reviewing the liquor licenses at properties owned by former President Donald Trump.
The Alcoholic Beverage Control division (ABC) is considering whether Trump’s recent felony conviction violates a clause in the state law that restricts licenses based on criminal history.
“ABC is reviewing the impact of President Trump’s conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines fur
