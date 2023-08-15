NJIT’s Campus NJIT is rated among the top 50 public national universities and top 100 overall by U.S. News & World Report

Newark, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Jersey Institute of Technology once again finds itself in selective company in The Princeton Review’s annual guide to the best colleges and universities in the United States.

Just 14% of all of the country’s four-year institutions made the guide, “The Best 389 Colleges for 2024.” Selection is based primarily on the experiences of students — which are culled through surveys — and the featured schools are listed alphabetically.

The guide’s profile of NJIT notes that the university is a leading public polytechnic that “prepares students to be leaders in the technology-dependent economy of the 21st century.” It further notes that NJIT’s impact on New Jersey “exceeds $2.8 billion in total economic output each year, supporting more than 11,000 jobs and generating employment income of $560 million.”

NJIT’s selection comes four months after The Princeton Review rated schools by category, with NJIT ranking 11th for Best Career Placement and 35th among the Top 50 Best Value Colleges. Also, for the sixth straight year, the university was featured on a select list of Best Value Colleges — one of only 209 on the list, including just 74 public schools.

In addition, NJIT made national lists for Top 50 Entrepreneurship (No. 30), Top 50 Game Design and Green Colleges.

“We aim to provide a holistic education of the mind and heart. In doing so, we equip students with both power and marketable skills, like being able to articulate ideas, collaborate and have empathy and grit,” NJIT President Teik C. Lim said. “With such skills and expertise in STEM disciplines, our graduates can maximize their potential and impact their communities.”

NJIT has been featured in the best colleges guide since its inception in 1992.

To read NJIT’s profile, please go here: https://www.princetonreview.com/college/new-jersey-institute-technology-1023970?ceid=best-colleges

About New Jersey Institute of Technology

One of only 35 polytechnic universities in the United States, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is an R1 (most elite) Carnegie Classification research university that offers more than 125 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and spurs economic growth while preparing students to become leaders in the technology-dependent economy of the 21st century. NJIT is a catalyst for applied research and innovation that improves lives and fosters economic growth. Ranked No. 14 in the nation on Money’s Best Colleges list, NJIT also stands among the top 100 colleges and universities nationally for the mid-career earnings of its graduates, according to PayScale.com. NJIT is ranked No. 35 nationally by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College and is rated among the top 50 public national universities and top 100 overall by U.S. News & World Report.

Attachment

NJIT’s Campus

CONTACT: Deric Raymond New Jersey Institute of Technology 9736427042 draymond@njit.edu