CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since 2000, the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) has helped manufacturers create and retain nearly 50,000 jobs, realize nearly $8 billion in value—between $3.63 billion in retained sales, $1.78 billion in increased sales, $1.44 billion in workforce and infrastructure investment, and $841 million in process improvement savings—NJMEP is helping Garden State Manufacturers actualize their full potential, a testament to the strength and durability of domestic manufacturing.

NJMEP offers a wide range of services and initiatives that enable manufacturers to identify opportunities that will enhance and strengthen business development and growth and facilitate their competitiveness in the global marketplace. Not only this, but in the past two decades, NJMEP has helped New Jersey Manufacturers create and retain nearly 50,000 jobs that might otherwise have been outsourced overseas.

”Ever since I stepped in as CEO, workforce has been the number one concern among manufacturers in New Jersey and throughout the nation,” stated John W. Kennedy, CEO, NJMEP. He emphasized, “The fact that during my 12 years with NJMEP we helped create and retain nearly 50,000 jobs in the industry is an accomplishment that will stick with me for my entire life. Manufacturing had a need, and we played a direct role in helping them overcome this imposing challenge.”

Manufacturing professionals in New Jersey have an annual average income of over $97,000. These 50,000 careers provide New Jersey residents with a means to purchase homes, raise families, and put their children through school.

We’ve made significant strides in 2022, like providing women in the industry a platform to mentor and be role models for students interested in exploring manufacturing and the creation of the New Jersey Defense Manufacturing Community Consortium (NJDMCC)—an initiative that’s connecting manufacturers with veterans and their families in order to help improve employment rates among New Jersey’s Proud Veterans while also strengthening the DOD Supply Chain. However, progress mustn’t stop there—manufacturers need to continue working with local MEP Centers to continue driving the industry forward. Events like State-of-the-State (SotS)—which is hosted by NJMEP and is happening May 4th—aims to broaden the legislative support for domestic manufacturing by bringing together Legislators and Manufacturing Partners for Town Hall Discussions in the hopes that an open discourse will lead to resolutions for industry-critical issues. Want to be part of the discussion? There’s no cost to attend, all you have to do is head to njmep.org/sots and Register for the event.

About NJMEP NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey’s manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $8 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth, and Workforce Development.

