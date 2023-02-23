Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Manufacturing Cares nears its goal of 2 million meals by 2023

Manufacturing Cares NJMEP Volunteering at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More than 1 million New Jersey residents go hungry each year—a majority of which are children. Manufacturing Cares’ mission is to provide a simple way for New Jersey manufacturing companies to collaborate, broaden reach and impact, and further demonstrate the strength and unity of New Jersey’s robust network of manufacturing companies. Every dollar donated to the Manufacturing Cares initiative will provide 3 meals for those in need.

The Covid-19 pandemic has escalated the food insecurity crisis in our country, which has also been exacerbated by supply chain challenges, causing strain on the food supply and inevitably leading to inflation and the increase of cost for daily necessities, like food. The impact of these ongoing issues can also be felt at food pantries and food banks across the country, who rely heavily on subsidized bulk food purchases and food donations to meet the needs of their communities. To date, Manufacturing Cares has provided 1.76 million meals to New Jersey’s food challenged population, but we can’t stop there. As we near our goal of 2 million meals by 2023, we need your help in reaching and exceeding our goal. John Kennedy, CEO of NJMEP and one of the driving forces behind Manufacturing Cares, reminds us, “To me, the term ‘food challenged’ just doesn’t do it. People, especially kids, need good food to sustain them at work or school. As my Mom always told me–’It’s not the amount [you give], it’s the activity of giving that matters most.’”

Peter Connolly, COO, NJMEP shared, “I’ve sat on the board of NJMEP for 12 years and watched the Manufacturing Cares initiative grow each year for the past decade. Since I accepted my new role as COO in 2022, one exciting aspect of this organization I was thrilled to drive forward is our charitable contributions. I’d like to see even more manufacturers participate this year. I can’t wait to continue expanding Manufacturing Cares for another 10 years!”

Contribute today and make a lasting difference in the lives of countless New Jersey residents. Hunger is still an issue–especially for our nation’s children–but the collective effort from New Jersey’s manufacturing sector gives our neighbors food for today, help for tomorrow, and hope for the future.

How can you help?

Follow the Link Below and donate directly to our Virtual Food Drive Page with the Community FoodBank of NJ: Fundraising for Community FoodBank of New Jersey

Several Food and Beverage Firms have delivered Skid and Truckloads over the years. Again, please contribute and let us know here at NJMEP how you’re contributing.

$1 = 3 meals. Neighbors helping neighbors. Join us to make a difference.

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey’s manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $6.03 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth, and Workforce Development.

