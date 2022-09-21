Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NKGen Biotech Announces Publication in Journal of Cancer Research and Cellular Therapeutics on Durable Response for SNK01 in Advanced Sarcoma

NKGen Biotech Announces Publication in Journal of Cancer Research and Cellular Therapeutics on Durable Response for SNK01 in Advanced Sarcoma

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NKGen Biotech, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body’s immune system through the development of natural killer cell therapies, today announced a publication in the peer-reviewed Journal of Cancer Research and Cellular Therapeutics entitled “Durable responses using SNK01 autologous enhanced natural killer cells and pembrolizumab for chemotherapy-resistant advanced sarcoma: Case reports, review of literature, and future perspectives.”

The paper by Gordon et al. discloses enduring response data in chemotherapy resistant metastatic sarcoma patients who were treated with SNK01, autologous enhanced natural killer cell therapy, and pembrolizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor, along with a review of literature and future perspectives on the use of SNK01 in advanced sarcoma.

“We are pleased to be able to share the promising results of our SNK01 natural killer cell therapy in combination with pembrolizumab, in these two important case studies since metastatic sarcoma is typically associated with poor outcomes when treated with standard regimens,” commented Paul Song, M.D., Vice Chairman of NKGen Biotech. “It is encouraging to see that Patient #1, despite being PD-L1 negative and having failed prior pembrolizumab, eventually showed a gradual tumor reduction with a 47% partial response, after which the patient underwent two surgical resections and achieved a sustained remission. Of note is that the patient has safely been on this regimen for almost 35 months without any toxicity at all and remains no evidence of disease.”

“Patient #2 has low PD-L1 expression and had failed prior nivolumab. The patient showed a gradual reduction in tumor size, achieving a 38% partial response,” added Dr. Song, “This response data is very promising especially since both patients had failed prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. It appears that SNK01 might be able to change the tumor microenvironment and suggests that SNK01 plus pembrolizumab has the potential to be a viable therapeutic option for patients with metastatic sarcoma, and especially in PD-L1 negative and low expressing tumors. Further studies are warranted, and we look forward to confirming these findings in a Phase II clinical trial.”

The encouraging data from these two case reports suggests SNK01 combined with pembrolizumab may be a viable salvage therapy regimen for chemotherapy-resistant advanced sarcoma with manageable toxicity. The data also supports existing evidence that natural killer cells mediate a favorable response to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy while reducing immune-related adverse events.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. Leveraging our proprietary cell expansion and activation technology and cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise, we have the ability to infinitely expand natural killer cells while significantly enhancing cytotoxicity across our peripheral blood-derived products. NKGen Biotech’s lead product candidate, SNK01, is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of advanced refractory solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents, including checkpoint inhibitors and cell engagers. NKGen Biotech is committed to the vision of executing on our clinical strategies with the goal of commercializing our NK cell therapies to help save and sustain patients’ lives worldwide. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Contact:
Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
949-396-6830
dchua@nkgenbiotech.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.