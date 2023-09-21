SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NKGen Biotech, Inc. (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer (“NK”) cell therapies, today announced that its Executive Leadership will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in New York City. Please see details below:

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Company presentation

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 4:45 pm ET

Location: New York, NY

The webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.nkgenbiotech.com beginning on the day of the event.

About NKGen

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK NK cell therapies. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

