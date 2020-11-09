Breaking News
NKLA 7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Alerts Nikola (NKLA) Investors to November 16th Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors with $200k+ Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) investors to contact the firm now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Mar. 3, 2020 – Sept. 20, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 16, 2020
Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Securities Class Action:

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants falsely stated or omitted, among other things, that: (1) Nikola overstated its in-house design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities; (2) exaggerated its hydrogen production capabilities; (3) as a result, Nikola overstated its ability to lower the cost of hydrogen fuel; (4) Nikola founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton, tweeted a misleading test video of the Company’s Nikola Two truck; (5) the work experience and background of key Nikola employees, including Mr. Milton, had been overstated and obfuscated; and (6) Nikola did not have five Tre trucks completed.

Investors learned the truth through a series of partial disclosures, beginning on Sept. 10, 2020, when Hindenburg Research published a scathing report accusing Nikola of lying about its truck’s capabilities, partnerships and products, and ending on Sept. 20, 2020, when Milton abruptly resigned.

These events have driven the price of Nikola shares sharply lower.

Significantly, less than a month before these disclosures, on Aug. 11, 2020, In-Cap, an entity indirectly controlled by Nikola director Jeffrey Ubben, sold 1.4 million Nikola shares at $42.69/share for a total of over $59 million. While Ubben reportedly contends the suspiciously timed sale was forced on him by “investor redemptions,” Hagens Berman is actively investigating the validity of this claim.

Most recently, on Sept. 29, 2020 CNBC reported a second sexual abuse allegation against Milton and that the widely-touted partnership with GM announced earlier in the month is not a “done deal.”

“We’re focused on (i) investors’ losses, (ii) proving Nikola misrepresented its truck’s functionality, its technology and partnerships, and (iii) whether Nikola stakeholders like Ubben engaged in unlawful insider trading,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Nikola investor or may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Nikola should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 8449160895 or email [email protected]

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

