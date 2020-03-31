Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NKMax America Announces Acceptance of Three Abstracts at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

NKMax America Announces Acceptance of Three Abstracts at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NKMax America, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body’s immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts for the upcoming 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

“We are pleased to be given the opportunity to present promising results showcasing our proprietary natural killer cell therapy, which can now be manufactured in our new cGMP-compliant facility in California,” said Dr. Paul Song, M.D., Vice Chairman and Chief Medical Officer at NKMax America. “We are getting closer to helping cancer patients by achieving our goal of bringing an innovative natural killer cell therapy and companion diagnostic to the clinic as quickly as possible.”

Abstracts will be released by ASCO on May 13, 2020, at 5:00 PM EDT on abstracts.asco.org

About NKMax America
NKMax America Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to restoring and enhancing overall immune integrity. Our proprietary natural killer cell expansion and activation technology achieves infinite fold natural killer cell expansion with greatly enhanced cytotoxicity across its autologous, allogenic, and CAR-NK products which are all derived from peripheral blood. Our first in class autologous product, SNK-01, is currently in a Phase I clinical trial in advanced refractory solid tumors and in a Phase I/IIa combination trial with Keytruda in Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA.

For more information on the company, please visit www.nkmaxamerica.com

Contact:
Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)
Vice President, Marketing
949-396-6830
[email protected]

Irina Koffler
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-970-4681
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.