The 18-month period of performance is a Phase II SBIR STTR award with a total value of just over $1.5M.

NKrypt’s SpaceNet® Mesh Encryption NKrypt’s SpaceNet® Mesh Encryption

BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NKrypt, Inc. was awarded a contract by the Space Development Agency (SDA) for Phase II of a Mesh Network NSA Certifiable Cryptographic Solution. In Phase I, NKrypt delivered a design for a high-speed, multichannel, mesh network cryptographic component that provides high assurance encryption of data in transit across Optical Intersatellite Links (OISL) in low earth orbit (LEO).

The 18-month period of performance is a Phase II SBIR STTR award with a total value of just over $1.5M. Under this phase of the contract, NKrypt, Inc. will build a prototype of a transformational architecture that will deliver high-speed encrypted communications across the mesh network. The benefits of the NKrypt solution SDA is exploring are ad-hoc cryptonet establishment, cryptographic agility, and upgradability, future multi-level security options, security of control plan data, limitation of radiation effects, and latency and throughput optimization.

The NKrypt team has decades of unique experience in secure communications, network security, key management, multi-level security, and hardware development in both DoD and commercial environments. We look forward to continuing to work with SDA in this new project phase.

“NKrypt is excited to be working in partnership with the Space Development Agency to prototype this first-of-its-kind satellite mesh encryption solution,” said Neil Kittleson, CEO of NKrypt. “We’re bringing the best ideas, technology, and security concepts found in industry and academia to the challenge.”

“SEAKR Engineering is pleased to be supporting NKrypt for the STTR Phase II of the Mesh Network NSA Certifiable Cryptographic Solution,” said Mark Butkovich, Program Manager. “The team of encryption and secure communications experts from industry and academia that NKrypt is leading, along with SEAKR’s decades of proven ability to design and deliver high-reliability electronic assemblies, will provide an outstanding solution for SDA.”

“We are very excited to partner with NKrypt and its other partners in developing technology solutions that advance U.S. national security objectives,” said Dr. Moses Garuba, Howard University.

Charles Edington, CEO of Pernix Consulting, said: “The Phase II award allows our team to prove emerging commercial technology can be used in low SWaP Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) implementations yet meet critical isolation requirements for high assurance cryptographic solutions.”

NKrypt is proud to be teamed with Howard University, SEAKR Engineering, Lynx Software Solutions, and Pernix Consulting on this effort. NKrypt is a Baltimore, Maryland-based, veteran-owned, small business with a core focus on security engineering consulting services and solutions. NKrypt’s technical capabilities include Cybersecurity and Cryptographic Engineering, Security Design, Strategic Roadmap & Prototype Development, Data Analytics Modernization & Transformation, Software Development, and Blockchain Solutions.

Contact Information:

Mikaela Leaman

Communications Specialist

mikaela@nkrypt.com

Neil Kittleson

CEO

neil@nkrypt.com

703-200-5991

Related Images

Image 1: NKrypt’s SpaceNet® Mesh Encryption

NKrypt’s SpaceNet® solution will demonstrate high assurance encryption of data in transit for SDA’s planned satellite launches.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment