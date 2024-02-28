Dallas, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on March 21, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2024.
NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO2) businesses.
* * * * *
Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
