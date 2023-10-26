Dallas, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of seven cents ($0.07) per share on its common stock, payable on December 19, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.
NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO2) businesses.
* * * * *
Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Muscular Dystrophy Association-Supported Drug AGAMREE® (vamorolone) Approved for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy by the FDA - October 26, 2023
- Iridex to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 14, 2023 - October 26, 2023
- HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending - October 26, 2023