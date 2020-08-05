NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2020 AT $.04 PER SHARE

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a quarterly dividend of four cents ($0.04) per share on its common stock payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and titanium dioxide products businesses.

