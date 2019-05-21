nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR) announced today that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:
16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Location: The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel
Presentation Time: Meetings Only
Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date: Monday, June 10, 2019
Location: InterContinental Hotel Boston
Presentation Time: 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time
Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, June 13, 2019
Location: May Fair Hotel London
Presentation Time: 8:45 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time
The company’s presentations, where available, will be webcast live and recordings will be available for a limited time at the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://nlight.net/company/investors.
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,100 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.
Jason Willey
Investor Relations and Corporate Development
nLIGHT, Inc.
(360) 567-4890
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Ooma Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results - May 21, 2019
- Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference in June 2019 - May 21, 2019
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Will Present Results from Pharmacokinetic Analyses of TNX-102 SL in a Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology - May 21, 2019