nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR) announced today that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Location: The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel
Presentation Time: Meetings Only

Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date: Monday, June 10, 2019
Location: InterContinental Hotel Boston
Presentation Time: 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time

Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, June 13, 2019
Location: May Fair Hotel London
Presentation Time: 8:45 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

The company’s presentations, where available, will be webcast live and recordings will be available for a limited time at the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://nlight.net/company/investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,100 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

Jason Willey
Investor Relations and Corporate Development
nLIGHT, Inc.
(360) 567-4890
[email protected]

