nLIGHT Launches 8kW Corona Fiber Laser

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nLIGHT®, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR), a global leader in high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers, today announced the introduction of the Corona CFX-8000, the latest high-power fiber laser in the Corona product family. Corona fiber lasers incorporate programmable beam characteristics to bring together the speed and cost advantages of traditional fiber lasers with the superior thick metal cutting of CO2 lasers.

“The 6kW and 8kW power nodes are the most popular in the industry for the cost and efficiency they provide. With the introduction of Corona fiber lasers at these powers, we enable customers with even greater productivity, and the capability to take on more challenging jobs,” said Jake Bell, nLIGHT general manager for industrial lasers. “Customer adoption of Corona at the 3kW to 5kW power nodes has exceeded our expectations and we have received initial orders for the new 6kW and 8kW solutions.”

nLIGHT Corona lasers allow end users to tune the size and shape of the output beam, all within the fiber. Users can choose from small diameter top-hat beams to large diameter donut-shaped beams, optimizing the beam to the needs of the specific application. Real-time beam tuning translates to the laser operating at full power without the cost, complexity, or reliability risks inherent to free-space optics or fiber combination solutions.

nLIGHT has introduced the CFX-8000 and CFX-6000 to its Corona product family, which includes the CFX-5000, CFX-4000, and CFX-3000. The introduction of new Corona fiber lasers continues nLIGHT’s leadership in high-power laser innovation.

See nLIGHT’s interactive Corona display at Laser World of Photonics (hall A2, booth 447), June 24-27 in Munich, Germany.

About nLIGHT, Inc.

nLIGHT is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,100 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. Learn more about nLIGHT at www.nlight.net.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Whitney Morris
[email protected]
(360) 713-5212

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jason Willey
[email protected]
(360) 567-4890

