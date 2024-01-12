New Mexico’s governor presented a broad suite of legislative proposals on gun control and enhanced penalties for violent crime Friday, vowing to forge new pathways through the complex landscape of constitutional law in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to expand gun rights.
The announcements by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a second-term Democrat, puts public safety at the forefront of a 30-day legislative session that starts Tuesday. The fast-paced session
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Congressional leaders strike deal to punt government shutdown deadlines - January 13, 2024
- Blue state Democrat puts Lloyd Austin on blast, said he would fire Defense Sec. ‘in five minutes’ - January 13, 2024
- Utah mayor secures first Senate endorsement in bid for Romney’s seat - January 13, 2024