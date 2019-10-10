NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 6, 2019, Will Host Investor Day on November 21, 2019

Breaking News
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will report results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. 

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The webcast will be available on the company’s website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations.  The call also can be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S. or (914) 495-8578 internationally using Conference ID: 3697868, or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.  A replay of the webcast as well as the earnings press release and any supplemental information will be available on the company’s website.  

The company will host its annual Investor Day on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 8:30 am to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.  The event will be live streamed  and archived on the company’s website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations.

Interested parties can also register to attend the Investor Day in person at the link below or via email to [email protected]:

Register Here

About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low-down-payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default.  To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
[email protected]
(510) 788-8417

