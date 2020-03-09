NMI Holdings to Host Investor Meetings at RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference, RBC Cancels Planned Panel Discussion

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI,) today announced that, due to cancellation of the event, it will not participate in the previously scheduled panel discussion and webcast at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern time. Management will be participating in the conference, however due to concerns related to evolving corporate travel restrictions, RBC has converted the event from an in-person conference to a live telephonic remote event.

About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .