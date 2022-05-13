Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NMSDC Announces 2022 Winners of The Equity Honors

NMSDC Announces 2022 Winners of The Equity Honors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

New York, New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) introduced its newest awards program, The Equity Honors, as part of its inaugural Minority Business Economic Forum. The following winners were announced at the Equity Honors Awards Ceremony on May 12, 2022, at the Venue SIX10 in Chicago:

The Equity Honors for Chief Executive Officer of the Year
Craig Arnold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eaton Corporation

The Equity Honors for Chief Financial Officer of the Year
Daryl Bible, Chief Financial Officer of Truist

The Equity Honors for Chief Marketing Officer of the Year
Drew Otoo, Senior Vice President, Global Vaccines, Merck Human Health of Merck

The Equity Honors for Chief Procurement Officer of the Year
Paris Pavlou, Executive Director Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services of General Motors Company, LLC

The Equity Honors for Chief Diversity Officer of the Year
Monica Jackson, Vice President, Global Inclusion & Diversity of Eaton Corporation

The Equity Honors for Public Service went to:
Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration

“We are thrilled with the number of applications we received for our newest awards program, The Equity Honors,” said Ying McGuire, CEO and President of NMSDC. “We are turning the corner on supplier diversity to business diversity, and these winners are at the vanguard of economic equity and minority business integration. We need all lines of business engaged at our corporate members to accelerate the growth of minority business enterprises and shrink the wealth gap for systematically excluded communities of color.”

To schedule an interview with an Equity Honors awardee, please contact Stefan Bradham, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at stefan.bradham@nmsdc.org.

###

About The Equity Honors
The Equity Honors awards corporate chief officers who have been recognized by their peers and our community as the true leaders at the vanguard of economic equity and minority business integration. They are the bold ones, breaking open old circles of influence and opportunity to usher in talent, perspectives, and expertise that have been too long ignored. They are the visionaries, creating the conditions for minority businesses to fully realize their vast, untapped impact on the American economy and quality of life. And they are unshakable, the living blueprints for upending the status quo and making the kinds of changes that change everything. For more information, please visit https://www.theforum.nmsdc.org/equity-honors

About the Minority Business Economic Forum
Inspired by the World Economic Forum, the Minority Business Economic Forum is the leading event where NMSDC and its partners tap the top leaders of corporate America, the Presidential Administration, and leading thought academic leaders to recalibrate the MBE narrative to be an integral part of the American economy. To learn more, visit https://www.theforum.nmsdc.org/. 

About NMSDC
Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit www.nmsdc.org. 

CONTACT: Stefan Bradham
National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.
929-246-3136
stefan.bradham@nmsdc.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.