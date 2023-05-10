MIAMI, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last night, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) announced this year’s Equity Honors awardees during a reception and dinner at the Minority Business Economic Forum in Miami. NMSDC’s newest awards program, The Equity Honors, recognizes chief corporate officers identified by their peers as staunch leaders at the forefront of economic equity and minority business integration. These awards reflect NMSDC’s strong belief that building a more equitable economy requires focusing on business diversity at all levels of corporate America. The 2023 winners are:

Chief Executive Officer of the Year

Robert Davis, Merck & Co, Inc.

Chief Diversity Officer of the Year

Lottie Holland, Stellantis

Chief Financial Officer of the Year

Caroline Litchfield, Merck & Co, Inc.

Chief Information Officer of the Year

Sabina Ewing, Abbott

Chief Marketing Officer of the Year

Gerald Youngblood, Lenovo (United States), Inc.

Chief Operations Officer of the Year

Mark Stewart, Stellantis

Chief Procurement Officer of the Year

Brad Pomerleau, Target Corp.

“These winners represent the bold decisive leaders who are breaking open legacy circles of influence and creating opportunities to usher in the talent, perspectives, and expertise from our nation’s communities of color that have been ignored for far too long,” said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire. “Visionaries like these are leading the charge as we march towards our shared vision of $1 trillion in annual revenue for NMSDC-certified MBEs,” she added.

Nominations were solicited from NMSDC’s certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and NMSDC corporate members. Winners were determined by a panel of supplier diversity practitioners. For more information about the NMSDC Equity Honors including who was nominated for this year’s awards, please visit www.nmsdcconference.org/forum-the-equity-honors-nominees.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

###

CONTACT: Jered Weber National Minority Supplier Development Council 701.388.7283 jered.weber@nmsdc.org