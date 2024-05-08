NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NMSDC is partnering with the creators of 51%: The Certification of Our Blackness to support the docuseries and spotlight NMSDC-certified MBEs from the Black community. Currently in pre-production under Best Sellers Productions, the series will highlight the importance of supplier diversity programs through the real-life stories of pioneers in the industry, including members of the larger NMSDC network.

Also, as part of the partnership, NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire will be featured in an episode of the series to talk about NMSDC’s historic ties to the Black community and how the organization is working today to overcome many of the challenges certified-Black businesses face.

“While our most recent Minority Businesses Economic Impact Report showed positive growth for all the communities we serve, unfortunately, our Black-certified businesses only saw single-digit percent increases in revenue growth compared to the double-digit increases for certified-MBEs from the Asian, Hispanic, and Native American communities we serve,” said McGuire. “While we have taken some initial steps to address this disparity, we know there is still much to do, and that is why NMSDC is excited to support the 51% The Certification of Our Blackness docuseries and its effort to lift up supplier diversity programs and Black businesses,” she added.

In addition to directly participating in the docuseries, NMSDC will also support the project by providing data that supports the project’s goals, promoting it at NMSDC signature events like the Annual Conference & Exchange, and marketing the series via its communications platforms.

51%: The Certification of Our Blackness is being produced by filmmakers Sade Sellers, Nadia Sellers, Robert Lett, and Lavonne Trent. They aim to capture the heart and soul of the incredible and complex supplier diversity journey and share the global social and cultural impact diverse suppliers contribute.

To learn more about the series visit 51percentfilm.com and watch for upcoming communications from NMSDC to learn how you can help support the effort.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

