CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced that on March 5, 2024, it entered into a Purchase and Sale and Escrow Agreement to sell and lease back three facilities, for an aggregate purchase price of a $16.8 million that is expected to close on or around March 15, 2024 with no impact to EBITDA. The net proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay a portion of the outstanding balance under the company’s term loan, lowering ongoing cash interest expenses. In addition, the company has reduced its corporate headquarters footprint by approximately two-thirds through a separate sublease transaction, lowering ongoing operating costs.

“These actions mark another strong step forward in the execution of our transformation plan and helps us further strengthen and strategically de-risk our balance sheet,” said Mike Felcher, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NN, Inc. “We are taking actions in line with a multi-step 2024 plan to reduce our cost of capital, and to position ourselves for future refinancing when market conditions are favorable. Combined with our continued efforts to drive consistent free cash flow generation through our operations, this is as an important strategic pillar as we align our capital resources for a stronger, more focused long-term growth program.”

NN will continue to operate at these facilities. There will be no impact to NN employees or customers.

