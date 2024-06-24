30 Year Veteran Brings Decades of Global Manufacturing Experience and Expertise Leading Through Transformative Periods

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced the appointment of Chris Bohnert as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 25, 2024. Bohnert brings over 30 years of global manufacturing leadership experience as an accomplished CFO with significant experience in successful business transitions and deep accounting expertise. Bohnert will report directly to NN’s Chief Executive Officer, Harold Bevis. Bohnert succeeds Mike Felcher, who is departing the company to pursue other opportunities. Felcher will stay on as a consultant to assist with the transition.

“Chris’s deep experience in manufacturing company turnarounds, IT, investor relations, and banking will make an immediate impact,” said Harold Bevis, President and CEO of NN, Inc. “Chris and I have worked together before and now is the right time to make this change. We are going to both pick up the pace and broaden our objectives. Chris is operationally savvy, proactive and has a track record of delivering results. This will be an accelerator for NN’s transformation.”

Bohnert has extensive experience in senior financial leadership roles at public and private equity companies, having most recently served as advisor to the CEO at Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG), and prior to that, EVP and CFO. In his role at CVG, he led a global team of 200 people across finance, accounting and IT, and helped lead a significant transformation of the company. Bohnert has also held senior financial leadership roles at Calumet, Titan International, Silgan Plastics and Fleischmann’s Yeast.

“I am deeply honored to join NN and help the team achieve its transformation goals,” said Bohnert. “This role represents a unique opportunity to blend my financial skills in banking and investor relations with my global operations, IT and manufacturing expertise. The company has significantly enhanced its operations, cash flow and profitability profile in the last year, and I believe we have a significant opportunity to step up the pace and magnitude of our efforts. This will help us drive value for all of our stakeholders.”

As a material inducement to Mr. Bohnert to enter into employment with the Company, the Board of Directors approved the grant of the following inducement equity awards (collectively, the Inducement Awards), granted outside the Company’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plan, with a grant date of June 25, 2024: (i) 189,000 time-vesting restricted stock units (RSUs), which will vest ratably in one-fifth increments on each of the first five anniversaries of the grant date; and (ii) 287,000 performance-vesting RSUs (PSUs), 41,000 of which will be earned upon the Company’s average stock price meeting or exceeding a price of $5.00 per share over a period of 20 consecutive days, with an additional 41,000 PSUs being earned for each dollar increase to the average stock price thereafter, with a cap of $11.00, subject further to a five-year vesting period.

As a result of the Inducement Grants, the Company does not anticipate granting any further equity, as part of his annual compensation or otherwise, to Mr. Bohnert before 2029, and as such, the Inducement Awards effectively serve as his 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028 annual long-term incentive awards. The Company designed the Inducement Awards, in part, to (i) align, in case of the PSUs, the interests of Mr. Bohnert and the Company’s shareholders, as the equity is only earned as shareholders experience value creation, and (ii) prioritize retention of Mr. Bohnert through the entire five-year performance and vesting period.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

