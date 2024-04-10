30 Year Veteran Brings Decades of Manufacturing, Operations, and Business Transformation Expertise to NN, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced the appointment of Jeff Tritapoe as Vice President of Global Operations, effective April 10, 2024. In this newly created position, Jeff will be a key leader responsible for driving the company’s operations team of approximately 3,000 employees in six countries and helping generate significant business transformation, margin enhancement and operational excellence. Mr. Tritapoe brings over 30 years of experience in manufacturing, operations and business transformation. He will report directly to Tim French, NN’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Jeff is a proven operational leader with decades of experience in the industrial, vehicle and medical manufacturing markets. His global experience driving productivity, optimizing footprints, launching new programs, and improving quality in highly technical manufacturing environments will add a key element to the NN team and accelerate our ongoing transformation plan – both cost and growth,” said Mr. French. “Harold Bevis and I have both worked with Jeff in similar situations in the past and are excited to bring him to the NN team. Jeff is an expert in driving operational excellence as well as JIT and Pull manufacturing systems, and medical and automotive PPAP processes. He is a footprint expert and has closed high-cost plants and built plants in low-cost countries including Mexico and China. Jeff will be instrumental in NN’s future success.”

“I am excited to be joining the NN team and getting back together with Harold and Tim. We all share the same commitment to speed and accountability,” said Mr. Tritapoe. “NN possesses tremendous potential. Their precision engineering experience and global manufacturing footprint are perfectly suited to grow above market rates in their chosen markets. I am looking forward to adding my experience to the NN team and help continue the transformation already underway.”

Mr. Tritapoe, a native of South Carolina, is a results-driven executive with over 30 years of experience in streamlining operations, optimizing productivity and driving business growth. He brings proven expertise in implementing strategic initiatives, managing cross-functional teams and ensuring operational excellence, and a commitment to delivering exceptional results through effective leadership and collaboration. Mr. Tritapoe’s focused expertise includes oversight of all aspects of manufacturing operations, including production planning, quality control, supply chain management, and cost/capacity/operational optimization.

Jeff has served as Chief Operating Officer and SVP Global Operations, as well as other senior operational leadership positions for both public and private companies. He most recently worked at Commercial Vehicle Group. He holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tennessee and an MS in Industrial Engineering from the University of Tennessee Space Institute. He has extensive experience in lean manufacturing, Kaizen and 6 Sigma processes having attained Black Belt and DFSS Certifications.

