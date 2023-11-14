CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Felcher, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on November 15, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. ET. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at www.nninc.com.

In addition, executive management will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors that have registered to attend the conference.

About NN, Inc .

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in- depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

