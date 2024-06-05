CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Felcher, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on June 13, 2024.

The presentation will begin at 1:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 13, 2024, and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yJFy_1YdQXuP4MnW3IuVzA. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can also be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at www.nninc.com.

In addition, executive management will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors that have registered to attend the conference.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com .

Investor & Media Contacts:

Joe Caminiti or Stephen Poe, Investors

Tim Peters or Emma Brandeis, Media

[email protected]

312-445-2870