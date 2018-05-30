Breaking News
Home / Top News / NNIT A/S: NNIT wins contract on public digital self-service portal

NNIT A/S: NNIT wins contract on public digital self-service portal

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

Press release

NNIT wins contract on public digital self-service portal

NNIT will manage operations for the next generation of the public digital infrastructure backbone in one of the world’s most digitized societies.

Copenhagen, May 30, 2018 – NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, has signed a contract with the Danish Agency for Digitization on the next generation of NemLog-in.

Over the next minimum seven years, NNIT will handle operations of the third generation of the successful portal to public digital self-service in Denmark. 

NemLog-in is the keyhole to the digitized public administration used by almost every Danish citizen and 250,000 companies and public authorities. People use it e.g. to access their tax balance or order a new passport.

The portal helps consolidate Denmark’s position as one of the world’s most digitized societies, explains Vice President at NNIT Lars Andersen:

“Denmark is the most digital country in EU, and in NNIT we look very much forward to continue cooperating with the public sector to secure the extremely high level of security, stability and quality for the flexible solution, which at the same time remains open to new technologies.” 

NNIT has managed both operations and development since January 2013, and the two tasks are now offered separately.

The tender for the operation of Nem-Login was published in November 2017. Four suppliers were prequalified, and NNIT provided the offer with the best balance between price and quality. 

NNIT has approximately 350 clients of which around 100 are located outside Denmark. Some 20% are international life science clients (January 2018).

Further information:
Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, [email protected]

About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark’s leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. NNIT A/S has more than 3,000 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com.

About Agency for Digitization
https://en.digst.dk/

Press release sent out by the Agency for Digitalization today, May 30 2018: https://en.digst.dk/news/news-archive/2018/may/the-contract-with-the-operation-supplier-for-nemlog-in-has-been-signed/

Attachment

  • 20180530 NemLogin EN.pdf
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.