NNIT A/S: NNIT wins contract on public digital self-service portal

NNIT wins contract on public digital self-service portal

NNIT will manage operations for the next generation of the public digital infrastructure backbone in one of the world’s most digitized societies.

Copenhagen, May 30, 2018 – NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, has signed a contract with the Danish Agency for Digitization on the next generation of NemLog-in.

Over the next minimum seven years, NNIT will handle operations of the third generation of the successful portal to public digital self-service in Denmark.

NemLog-in is the keyhole to the digitized public administration used by almost every Danish citizen and 250,000 companies and public authorities. People use it e.g. to access their tax balance or order a new passport.

The portal helps consolidate Denmark’s position as one of the world’s most digitized societies, explains Vice President at NNIT Lars Andersen:

“Denmark is the most digital country in EU, and in NNIT we look very much forward to continue cooperating with the public sector to secure the extremely high level of security, stability and quality for the flexible solution, which at the same time remains open to new technologies.”

NNIT has managed both operations and development since January 2013, and the two tasks are now offered separately.

The tender for the operation of Nem-Login was published in November 2017. Four suppliers were prequalified, and NNIT provided the offer with the best balance between price and quality.

NNIT has approximately 350 clients of which around 100 are located outside Denmark. Some 20% are international life science clients (January 2018).

