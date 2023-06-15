For the first time, anyone can easily monitor their active nitric oxide level, a key indicator in overall health and fitness

SEATTLE, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NNOXX Inc., an innovator in health and fitness technology, today announced the launch of NNOXX One, the first wearable and non-invasive device to monitor active nitric oxide levels. Through unique and patent pending biosensors, the NNOXX One device can quickly determine someone’s Personal Nitric Oxide (PNO™) level when it is placed on any exercising muscle group, like their leg or arm. The user selects how they want to work out, and their personalized AI coach (mobile app) will guide them in real-time as they exercise, giving them instructions for increasing their PNO level as efficiently as possible. As PNO levels increase during their workouts, and over time, this indicates improved blood flow and oxygen delivery, and an improvement in overall health and fitness performance.

“Research has shown that active nitric oxide is a key indicator in the overall health and fitness of an individual, and is a much more informative biomarker to monitor than heartrate or VO2 max,” said Evan Peikon, Co-Founder and Chief Physiologist at NNOXX. “With NNOXX One, we have created an easy way to monitor a key biomarker, which in the past has required an invasive lab test to obtain. This is a gamechanger in fitness wearables and in helping people improve their health and performance.”

The Daru Strong Performance Center has been using NNOXX One to help personalize their fighters’ training programs, track their progress over time, and help prevent overtraining and injuries. The center recently shared that the NNOXX One gives their trainers data and recommendations that have helped improve the performance of their athletes.

The NNOXX One includes two different subscription plans and is available to anyone, from those who want to make the most of their limited workout time, to the elite athlete who is looking for a competitive edge. The NNOXX One is available now for preorder at $399 (limited time sale price) and includes a 12-month subscription. A NNOXX One Elite and NNOXX One Team platform are also available for those athletes, trainers and organizations interested in additional data and features to advance athlete and team performance.

About Active Nitric Oxide, The Body’s Regulator of Blood Flow and Oxygen

Many forms of nitric oxide exist in the body, but not all forms are equal. Active nitric oxide refers to the biologically active form of nitric oxide, a molecule with a crucial role in the cardiovascular system. It acts as a vasodilator – causing blood vessels to widen and increasing blood flow. This process can help improve circulation and increase the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the body’s cells and tissues, particularly during exercise. This process is so crucial that, without active nitric oxide, oxygen can’t be sufficiently delivered to deoxygenated cells in organs such as the brain, heart, and muscle tissue.

In fact, the chairman of NNOXX’s scientific advisory board, Dr. Jonathan Stamler, and his team at the Harrington Discovery Institute, found that mice deficient in active nitric oxide had tissues that were deprived of oxygen, even when they have a normal oxygen supply. Alternatively, increased active nitric oxide means better blood flow, brain health, and cardiovascular health. Active nitric oxide is one of the best ways to gauge overall wellness, fitness, and performance capacity.

About NNOXX Inc.

NNOXX is redefining a new standard of fitness measurement with the world’s first wearable active nitric oxide measurement device. NNOXX’s vision is to empower people with innovative solutions for achieving their optimal health and fitness goals. For more information on NNOXX, please visit www.nnoxx.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or YouTube.

