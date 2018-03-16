no 10/18 Nasdaq Commodities to list German Only Electricity Day and Week contracts on April 23

Subject to testing and regulatory approval, Nasdaq Commodities is planning to list German Only Electricity Day and Week contracts on April 23, 2018.

The contracts will be settled against the average of the hourly prices from the day-ahead auction for the German/Austrian price zone until the split of the German/Austrian price zone and thereafter against the average of the hourly prices from the day-ahead auction for the German price zone.

Quotation List

As of launch date April 23, 2018, there will be four (4) weekly German Only Electricity Base and Peak Average Rate futures contracts and eight (8) daily German Only Electricity Base futures contracts listed. The nearest week and day contract available for trading and clearing will be week 18, 2018 and day April 25, 2018.

Weekly Base and Peak Load Futures Contracts

EDEFBW18-18 EDEFPW18-18

EDEFBW19-18 EDEFPW19-18

EDEFBW20-18 EDEFPW20-18

EDEFBW21-18 EDEFPW21-18



Daily Base Load Futures Contracts

EDEFBD2504-18, EDEFBD2604-18, EDEFBD2704-18, EDEFBD2804-18, EDEFBD2904-18,

EDEFBD3004-18, EDEFBD0105-18, EDEFBD0205-18

From April 30, there will be five (5) weekly German Only Base and Peak Average Rate Futures contracts listed. From April 24 there will be nine (9) daily German Only futures contracts listed. Please see the quotation list below:

Electricity Contracts Number of Contracts listed German Only Electricity Base and Peak Average Rate Week Futures 5 German Only Electricity Base Day Futures 9

The trading and clearing rules and the product calendar of Nasdaq Commodities will be updated to reflect these changes in due course.

For further information, please contact Nasdaq Commodities:

Arman Mohii, Nasdaq Commodities Products, phone +46 73 449 7850, [email protected]

Knut Rabbe, Head of Sales Commodities Europe, phone +47 6752 8032/+47 9322 0800, [email protected]

Anja Weiss, Sales Director Central Europe, phone +44 07880386321, [email protected]

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, exchange technology, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,600 listed companies with a market value of over $8.8 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit www.nasdaq.com/ambition or www.nasdaqomx.com.

About Nasdaq Commodities

Nasdaq Commodities is the brand name for the worldwide suite of commodity related products and services offered by Nasdaq. The Nasdaq Commodities offerings include power, natural gas and carbon emission markets, tanker and dry cargo freight, fuel oil, seafood derivatives, iron ore, electricity certificates and clearing services.

Nasdaq Oslo ASA is the commodity derivatives exchange authorized by the Norwegian Ministry of Finance and supervised by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. All trades with Nasdaq Oslo ASA are subject to clearing with Nasdaq Clearing.

About Nasdaq Clearing

Nasdaq Clearing is the trade name of Nasdaq Clearing AB which is authorized and supervised as a multi-asset clearinghouse by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in Sweden as well as authorized to conduct clearing operation in Norway by the Norwegian Ministry of Finance.



For more information, visit www.nasdaqomx.com/commodities

