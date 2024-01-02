Downing Street refuses to endorse home secretary as he says his aim is to reduce number of people crossing Channel on small boats to ‘zero’At the Downing Street lobby briefing this morning the PM’s spokesperson claimed the government had “gone further” than promised in tackling the asylum application backlog. In response to comments from Labour and others saying the legacy backlog has not been fully cleared, the spokesperson said:We committed to clearing the backlog. That is what the government has done.We are being very transparent about what that entails.I said that this government would clear the backlog of asylum decisions by the end of 2023.That’s exactly what we’ve done. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.