no 62/17 Mandatory upgrade of Trading Workstation before November 20

Nasdaq Commodities will release the MiFID II functionality in production of its trading system, Genium INET, on November 20, 2017. Please note that not all functionality will be activated by this release date.

Please upgrade Trading Workstation between Close of Business November 17 and Opening of Business November 20to version 5.0.0201. The new version includes new mandatory functionalities and enhancements going live on November 20. All older versions of Trading Workstation will not be working from November 20, so an upgrade is mandatory to be able to continue electronic trading.

Please see the new version and instruction under the menu Genium INET Front-ends in the link below:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancements/genium-inet-mifid-ii-5.0.0201

For further information, please contact Nasdaq Commodities:

Exchange/ Market Place Services, phone +47 6752 8037, [email protected]

Media contact:

Sara Aadnesen, Head of Corporate Communication, phone +47 9060 0759, [email protected]

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, exchange technology, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,600 listed companies with a market value of over $8.8 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit www.nasdaq.com/ambition or www.nasdaqomx.com.

About Nasdaq Commodities

Nasdaq Commodities is the brand name for the worldwide suite of commodity related products and services offered by Nasdaq. The Nasdaq Commodities offerings include power, natural gas and carbon emission markets, tanker and dry cargo freight, fuel oil, seafood derivatives, iron ore, electricity certificates and clearing services.

Nasdaq Oslo ASA is the commodity derivatives exchange authorized by the Norwegian Ministry of Finance and supervised by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. All trades with Nasdaq Oslo ASA are subject to clearing with Nasdaq Clearing.

About Nasdaq Clearing

Nasdaq Clearing is the trade name of Nasdaq Clearing AB which is authorized and supervised as a multi-asset clearinghouse by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in Sweden as well as authorized to conduct clearing operation in Norway by the Norwegian Ministry of Finance.



For more information, visit www.nasdaqomx.com/commodities

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither The Nasdaq Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.