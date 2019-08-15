Breaking News
Home / Top News / No Barriers, Paradox Sports Announce Grand Teton Expedition Team

No Barriers, Paradox Sports Announce Grand Teton Expedition Team

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

9 veterans with disabilities will attempt to summit the Grand Teton on August 25

Fort Collins, Colorado, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — No Barriers and Paradox Sports announced today the 2019 Grand Teton Expedition team. The two area nonprofits are both dedicated to helping make outdoor adventure more accessible for people with disabilities, teaming up to host adaptive expeditions featuring veteran athletes for the second year in a row. The team will be led by Exum Mountain Guides up the 5,000-foot approach to the Exum Hut, which provides unparalleled views of Idaho and Wyoming. Participation for this program is free for participants thanks to a generous anonymous donor.

Nate Gilette, the No Barriers Warriors Program Manager says of the experience, “This expedition is a perfect vessel to show people how to live a No Barriers Life. From the Vision of conquering adversity and summiting the Grand Teton, to working together to keep each other safe on an actual Rope Team—their outcome will hinge on the team’s ability to prove that what’s within them is stronger than what’s in their way!”

No Barriers, a nonprofit based in Fort Collins, Colorado, focuses on empowering people to break through barriers, find their inner purpose, and contribute their best to the world. Through transformative experiences, tools, and inspiration, No Barriers helps people embark on a quest to fully unleash the potential of the human spirit. In the process, they foster a community of curious, brave, and collaborative explorers who are determined to live a No Barriers Life.

The mission of Paradox Sports is to transform lives and communities through adaptive climbing opportunities that defy convention. As the nation’s premier adaptive climbing organization since 2007, Paradox Sports is committed to making the sport accessible to all by organizing climbing trips and clinics to help athletes realize their full potential. 

In the past few years, the Grand Teton climbing trip has provided a unique venue for over thirty veterans to experience one of the most awesome alpine environments in the United States. The 2019 Grand Teton expedition team includes: 

  • Terry Schartung – Colorado – US ARMY
  • Wade Spann – Virginia – US MARINE CORPS
  • Antionette Tonasco – Colorado – US ARMY
  • Jessie Valesquez – Colorado – US NAVY, US ARMY
  • Joni Marquez – California – US AIRFORCE
  • Mitch Dryer – Colorado – US AIRFORCE
  • Lawrence Carlin – Florida – US ARMY
  • Kurt Schumacher – Wisconsin – US ARMY
  • Jose Martinez – Texas – US MARINE CORPS

“This partnership is a great opportunity for both organizations to fulfill their missions, respectively, and more importantly to serve the men and women of the military. The program is focused on climbing, but the transformative power of the overall experience is amazing. These veterans are learning new technical skills, but are also testing themselves, pushing their limits and building relationships that transcend the trip,” said Dave Elmore, Interim Executive Director of Paradox Sports. 

###

About No Barriers Warriors

No Barriers Warriors, a program of No Barriers USA, is focused on improving the lives of veterans with disabilities through transformative, curriculum-based expeditions in challenging outdoor environments. Each No Barriers Warriors expedition is designed to push veterans mentally and physically in some of nature’s more incredible wilderness settings. We create a safe space and encourage them to reflect on their past, recognize where they are in the present, and then look with positivity to the future. The experience serves as a catalyst for change as veterans stretch their boundaries, innovate through adversity, and build lifelong Rope Teams.

About Paradox Sports
Paradox Sports is a nonprofit organization in Boulder, Colorado that provides youth, adults and military veterans with physical disabilities the opportunity to rock and ice climb. Paradox Sports strives to make climbing facilities, parks, and open spaces more accessible by providing adaptive rock/ice climbing programs at iconic climbing locations across the United States. As well, Paradox Sports delivers adaptive climbing training based on the first ever-adaptive climbing manual, written in 2015. Through its adaptive climbing programs, participants gain the self-confidence, skills, and independence to engage in the outdoors, access iconic landscapes, and belong to a community that provides camaraderie, support and overall well-being.

Attachment

  • NB_PS Teton Press Release
CONTACT: Jaime Donnelly
No Barriers
970-484-3633 x 316
[email protected]

Summer Clowers
No Barriers USA
970-484-3633
[email protected]

Dave Elmore
Paradox Sports
720.638.5593
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.