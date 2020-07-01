Breaking News
No Barriers, Wells Fargo Open Applications for 2020 Global Impact Challenge

Global Impact Challenge is a competition that encourages ideas for creating more diverse and inclusive communities

FORT COLLINS, CO, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — No Barriers and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) seek educators who serve middle or high school students from across the U.S. to participate in the 2020 Global Impact Challenge. 

The Global Impact Challenge is a year-long competition designed to inspire the best ideas from students, with and without disabilities, to remove societal barriers so all people can benefit from community inclusion. The goal of this competition is to equip teachers with tools to elevate the classroom curriculum to embrace differences and develop actionable steps towards more inclusive communities. The program can be completed both in-person with students, or through virtual means.

“No Barriers unleashes the potential of educators and their students, giving them the mindset and tools to break through barriers and lead with purpose,” said Andrea Delorey, No Barriers Experience Design and Impact Director. “We’re grateful to Wells Fargo for helping make the challenge possible.”

“The Global Impact Challenge develops leaders, change-makers and aspiring visionaries,” said Kathy Martinez, head of Disability and Accessibility Strategy for Wells Fargo. “The program unites educators and students to discover how to build a world ready for greater possibilities through innovative accessibility solutions.”

Sign-up and unlock a world of discovery for your students. Educators can register here. For additional information on the Global Impact Challenge, see the 2019 Global Impact Challenge winner and student reactions. 

About No Barriers

What barriers do you face? This question lies at the heart of our organization. Whether in our personal lives, at work, or in our communities, we all face challenges that can prevent us from reaching our full potential. At No Barriers, we believe that what’s within you is stronger than what’s in your way. No Barriers empowers people of all walks of life to overcome obstacles, live a life of purpose, and give back to the world, all through our ground-breaking curriculum, the No Barriers Life. Learn more about No Barriers at NoBarriersUSA.org.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.98 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,400 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 263,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories. 

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

Stevie DiNardo
No Barriers USA
630-212-6053
stevie.dinard[email protected]

Claudia Huizar
Wells Fargo & company
619-535-5346
[email protected]

