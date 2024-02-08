Special Counsel Robert Hur will not recommend criminal charges against President Biden for mishandling classified documents, according to his report after a months-long investigation into the president’s alleged improper retention of classified records.
Hur has been investigating Biden’s improper retention of classified records since last year. Those records included classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, among other records related to national se
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to potential timing for the Senate and the international aid package - February 8, 2024
- No charges for Biden after Special Counsel probe into improper handling of classified documents - February 8, 2024
- FCC makes AI-generated robocalls that can fool voters illegal after Biden voice cloning in New Hampshire - February 8, 2024